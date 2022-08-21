Iran in talks with Iraq, Oman to release pilgrim detained in Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN – The head of the local Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization in Isfahan province has said that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has reached out to Iraq and Oman in its efforts to get an Iranian Hajj pilgrim detained in Saudi Arab released.

Alireza Sadeghi told Fars News that the pilgrim has been detained in Saudi Arabia for taking photos and that the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization has been following up his case.

He said the organization informed the Foreign Ministry of the issue and the ministry has asked Iraq and Oman to mediate and help release the pilgrim.

“The representative of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization in Saudi Arabia is also monitoring the affairs and is ready to take immediate action in this regard if an order is received,” he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Thursday afternoon spoke with the father of Khalil Dardmand, the pilgrim that was detained by Saudi police in the holy city of Mecca. Amir Abdollahian exchanged pleasantries with Dardmand and sympathized with his family.

The top diplomat also informed him of measures taken by his ministry from the very beginning up until now and stressed that the ministry will do its utmost to win the freedom of the national as soon as possible, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Amir Abdollahian expressed hope that with Saudi Arabia’s assistance, the only Iranian pilgrim who has remained in the kingdom will return home.

It should be noted that in recent days, the foreign minister held separate talks with his counterparts from Iraq and Oman and asked for their assistance in releasing Dardmand in the shortest possible time.

The Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department will also actively pursue the matter to perform its duty to secure the release of the Iranian national. The issue is a priority on the agenda of the Consular Department.

In their Thursday afternoon talks, Amir Abdollahian and his Omani counterpart Badr Al-Busaidi also held talks over major bilateral, regional and international issues.

They also discussed the latest issues raised during the Vienna talks.

Amir Abdollahian pointed to Oman’s constructive role during the Vienna negotiations aimed at removing anti-Iran sanctions and thanked the Persian Gulf sultanate for its efforts to bring the views of different parties closer together.

Badr Al-Busaidi, for his part, said Oman will do its best to help free the pilgrim in line with good relations between the two countries.



