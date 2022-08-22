FM meets family of Iranian citizen detained in Saudi Arabia during Hajj

TEHRAN— Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday met with the family of Khalil Dardmand, an Iranian national detained in Saudi Arabia during this year’s Hajj rituals.

Amir Abdollahian informed the Hajj pilgrim’s family about the measures taken so far by his ministry and also future plans to secure Dardmand’s freedom as soon as possible.

Amir Abdollahian assured the Dardmand family that the ministry will spare no efforts to secure the release of Iranian citizens detained abroad.

Iran’s foreign ministry has reached out to Iraq and Oman in its efforts to get Dardmand released, according to the head of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization in Isfahan province.

Alireza Sadeghi told Fars News on Sunday that the pilgrim has been detained in Saudi Arabia for taking photos and that the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization has been following up his case.

He said the organization informed the foreign ministry of the issue and the ministry has asked Iraq and Oman to mediate and help release the pilgrim.

“The representative of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization in Saudi Arabia is also monitoring the affairs and is ready to take immediate action in this regard if an order is received,” he added.

On Thursday afternoon, Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian also spoke with the father of Dardmand.

In recent days, the foreign minister held separate talks with his counterparts from Iraq and Oman and asked for their assistance in releasing Dardmand in the shortest possible time.



