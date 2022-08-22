Iran-Saudi talks moving forward: Foreign Ministry 

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday that the negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore ties are making progress.

Speaking at a regular press conference, Kanaani said, “Our relationship with Saudi Arabia is based on bilateral issues and topics, and in our opinion, it has nothing to do with the process of talks to lift sanctions.”

He added, “We have many common issues with Saudi Arabia, both in bilateral and regional areas, and we believe that talks to resume official relations between the two countries will meet the interests of both sides.”

The spokesman said the two sides have taken “very good steps” to heal the rift between the two countries.

“It is natural that there are differences of opinion and complex issues, but so far the process of negotiations has been positive and we have taken very good steps forward, but the resumption of relations is not a one-day action where negotiations are immediately carried out and the next step occurs immediately,” Kanaani stated.

“The important thing is that there is political will and Iran has taken a step in this direction, and so far we have seen reciprocal steps from the Saudi sides, and we should be optimistic that we can take an effective step forward in the path of communication and diplomatic talks,” he pointed out.

He went on to say, “Fortunately, the conditions in the region are good and we can hope that the regional relations between Iran and its neighbors are moving in a better direction.”



