FM: Iran-Oman relations are of loyal one

TEHRAN — In an article published on Monday in Fars news agency, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian characterized Iran-Oman relations as a “beyond-fraternal” relations, labeling as “loyal ties.”

He also wrote, “…the prominent and effective role of the Omani kingdom in diplomacy, dialogue and peace is respected and considered by the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The following is the full text of the foreign minister’s article.

“Oman has always sympathetically sought to play a positive role in regional equations without entering into categorizations, conflicts and polarizations. In the course of regional challenges, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always considered the moderate and balanced policy of the Omani kingdom as part of the solution. Oman, like the Islamic Republic of Iran, has made every effort to reduce gaps, pave the way for peace, friendship and religious brotherhood, and is a loyal friend and trusted neighbor to the Iranian people.

In the meantime, the prominent and effective role of the Omani kingdom in diplomacy, dialogue and peace is respected and considered by the Islamic Republic of Iran. The good relations between the two countries have continued in the path of interaction and progress during the reign of His Highness Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, as well as during the time of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Undoubtedly, the principle of balanced foreign policy, dynamic diplomacy and smart interaction between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Oman, along with the serious efforts of the leaders and high-ranking officials of the two countries in developing relations, are of serious interest to both sides. The two countries have always considered the relations between Iran and Oman as a successful model of bilateral interactions. This successful model has led to no turmoil in relations between Tehran and Muscat in recent decades, and we have always witnessed the development of positive, constructive relations based on the political realities of the region between the two countries. In this direction, the continuous consultations of the political officials of the two countries have led to a mutual and common understanding of relations in various areas of bilateral, regional and international.

Comprehensive development of relations, facilitation of visas for Iranian and Omani citizens, expansion of private sector cooperation and more competitive prices of Iranian export products in the Oman market than in the past, show the efforts of officials and activists of the two countries in this field.

Given the great indigenous capacity of the two countries, we believe that the economic relations between the two countries have a much wider capacity than the current level and with the necessary effort and planning, ground should be prepared more to promote economic cooperation between the two countries.

In the political dimension, the Islamic Republic of Iran has acted at the highest level through consultations and political cooperation in regional and international cases. The Islamic Republic of Iran considers and supports the irreplaceable role of the (Omani) kingdom's policies in supporting peace, avoiding tension and helping to resolve various crises. In fact, Oman is an old friend and partner for us, which not only has vast capacities and facilities in the political and economic fields, but also, due to its geopolitical and geostrategic position, provides innumerable capacities for regional development.

We hope that the Kingdom of Oman, using its great potential and strategic position, can successfully achieve its goals within the framework of the ‘Oman Vision 2040’ and in this context, the Islamic Republic of Iran in various economic, political and cultural dimensions will be the friend and brother of the kingdom of Oman.

Activation of the North-South Corridor, in particular the implementation of the Iran-Oman-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan Quartet Agreement, is in the common interest of sustainable regional development. It is certain that with the realization of these bilateral and multilateral plans, in addition to the economic development of the two countries, the bonds of friendship and brotherhood in the region will be stronger and more stable.

From the beginning of its activity, the new government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has made the initiative of ‘neighborliness policy’ and prioritizing ‘regional policy’ and ‘Asia-oriented foreign policy’ the focus of its foreign policy and diplomatic moves. Strengthening mechanisms based on dialogue and cooperation, focusing on commonalities, good neighborliness and dealing with factors disrupting security and stability in the region are among the key issues in the foreign relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The visit of Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran, to a friendly and brotherly country, Oman, at the official invitation of His Highness Sultan Haitham bin Tariq is another sign of the two countries’ determination and serious will to establish sustainable security and develop the region. We warmly shake the hands of our neighbors and friends.”

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi visited Muscat on Monday. In meeting with the Oman leader, Raisi described the Sultanate of Oman as a “sincere and reliable friend” and said the will of the two countries for developing and emerging ties is highly important.

He also said that “political trust” between Iran and Oman has reached a “new stage”.

For his part, the Sultan of Oman said, “We extend the hand of friendship toward the neighboring and friendly country of Iran.”

The Omani leader also said the level of commercial ties between the two countries are not commensurate with the level of political cooperation.

“For promotion of commercial exchanges, we need new planning,” Haitham bin Tariq Al Said suggested.

