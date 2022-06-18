Tehran insists on commitment to encouraging regional dialogue

TEHRAN- Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran's foreign minister, has reiterated that the Islamic Republic is committed to fostering good relations and communication among neighbors for the benefit of the whole region.

In a phone conversation with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi late on Friday, Amir Abdollahian emphasized that regional states, not outsiders, should be free to decide on the fate of the region.

“Officials of regional countries should not allow foreign powers to affect regional cooperation and stability,” he noted.

He also praised Oman's efforts to build regional peace and stability, as well as its important role in regional developments.

Iran and Oman place a premium on expanding bilateral ties, according to Amir Abdollahian, who urged the two nations to follow through on commitments struck during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's May visit to Muscat.

Iran and Oman inked 12 cooperation documents and memorandums of understanding for advancing cooperation in various fields during President Raisi's visit to the Persian Gulf sultanate.

Energy, politics, transportation, diplomacy, economy, tourism, sports, and the environment were among the disciplines in which documents were signed.

A scheduled visit by an Omani government delegation to Tehran was also welcomed by the senior Iranian diplomat, who stated that the two countries are committed to improving bilateral ties.

For his part, the Omani foreign minister emphasized the significance of carrying out the agreements reached during Raisi's visit to Muscat.

He noted that his government feels the new Iranian administration is pursuing a positive approach centered on strengthening regional connections.

According to Albusaidi, the Omani government has created a working group tasked with pursuing bilateral agreements.

The restoration of the truce in Yemen was hailed by both parties as well.

President Raisi has emphasized the need for increasing trade and economic ties with Arab nations in the Persian Gulf since taking office in August. His government has struck important deals with Qatar, and trade delegates have just been deployed to the United Arab Emirates and Oman to explore ways for commercial relations.

According to Iranian customs data, commerce between Iran and Oman reached $1.336 billion in the Persian calendar year 1400 that ended late March, showing a new high and a 53 percent rise over the previous year.

