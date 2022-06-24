Iran, Oman foreign ministers hold phone talks

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Omani counterpart Hamad Al Busaidi held phone talks on Thursday afternoon over bilateral, regional and international issues, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

The Iranian foreign minister underlined Tehran and Muscat’s determination to expand and deepen ties. Amir Abdollahian also underlined the need to pursue and implement different aspects of the agreements reached by the two sides during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Muscat.

Amir Abdollahian described Oman’s regional role as important and appreciated Muscat’s efforts to establish peace, stability and cooperation in the region, especially its efforts regarding the Yemeni issue.

The Iranian foreign minister said that Tehran puts emphasis on regional dialog and cooperation and it believes that regional nations must decide the future of the region.

Badr Al Busaidi, for his part, said the approach of the new Iranian administration to expand ties with regional countries is important. The The Omani foreign minister further said that his country is serious about pursuing the agreements signed by Iran and Oman during President Raisi’s recent visit to the Persian Gulf sultanate.

In their conversation, the two sides also discussed the latest state of the talks intended to remove sanctions on Iran.

This is the second telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of Iran and Oman in less than a week.

In their previous conversation held on June 17, the two foreign ministers exchanged views over the most important bilateral issues as well as some matters of mutual interest at the regional and international levels, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

In the call, Amir Abdollahian referred to the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Oman and described it as a new turning point in ties between Tehran and Muscat.

He also spoke about the importance of expanding ties more than ever before from the viewpoint of the heads of the two governments. Amir Abdollahian then underlined the necessity of pursuing and implementing agreements reached by Iran and Oman during the visit.

While welcoming a visit by a delegation from Oman’s government to Tehran for pursuing those deals, the Iranian foreign minister underscored the strong determination of both sides to press ahead with their cooperation.

Amir Abdollahian then described Oman’s role in regional developments as important and appreciated Muscat’s efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.

The top Iranian diplomat also pointed to U.S. President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to the region, noting that officials in West Asia shouldn’t let extra-regional countries to influence cooperation and stability here. “We emphasize dialog and cooperation in the region and believe that West Asian nations should decide its future themselves”, the Iranian foreign minister stressed.

Busaidi, for his part, underlined the need to implement bilateral agreements reached between Iran and Oman during Raisi’s successful visit to Muscat. He said Oman trusts the new Iranian administration’s approach which is based on the expansion of ties with the regional countries.

The Omani foreign minister also announced the formation of a working group inside his country’s government to pursue the agreements with Iran reached during the Iranian president’s visit to Masqat.

The two sides also welcomed the continuation of truce in Yemen. Amir Abdollahian underscored the need for complete removal of the siege on Yemeni people.

The Iranian foreign minister also informed his Omani counterpart on the latest developments in the talks intended to lift sanctions on Iran.