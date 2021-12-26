Iran, Oman hold ‘strategic consultations’

TEHRAN – Senior diplomats from Iran and Oman held the eighth round of strategic consolations in the framework of a joint committee between the two countries in Tehran on Sunday.

The committee, formally known as the Joint Committee for Strategic Consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman, was formed to facilitate diplomatic dialogue and consultation between Tehran and Muscat.

The eighth meeting of the joint committee was co-chaired by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and his Omani counterpart Sheikh Khalifa al-Harthy.

Referring to the 50th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries, the two sides expressed satisfaction with the level of relations and efforts to develop it on the basis of mutual trust.

Emphasizing the need to resolve regional issues by the countries of the region, Bagheri expressed hope that the existing problems would be resolved through dialogue between the countries of the region, according to ISNA.

Al-Harthy, referring to Iran's pivotal role in the region, said that his country, as in the past, is interested in developing bilateral and regional relations and considers peaceful paths necessary for peace and tranquility in the region.

In addition to bilateral issues, the two sides discussed various regional and international issues, including the Vienna talks, the need for a political solution to the crisis in Yemen, and the region's need for dialogue.

Al-Harthy said, “Iran-Oman relations had regional and trans-regional influences and will continue.”

At the end of the meeting, the minutes of the eighth meeting of the Strategic Consultation Committee of Iran and Oman were signed by the deputy foreign ministers of the two countries.

The Omani Foreign Ministry said in a statement that during the meeting, Bagheri and al-Harthy discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries, especially the economic, investment and trade exchange aspects.

The statement also said that al-Harthy met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on the sidelines of his visit to Tehran. “This meeting emphasized the importance of Omani–Iranian relations and the importance of meetings and consultations to exchange views on topics and issues of common interest to both countries and the region as a whole,” it said of the meeting with Amir Abdollahian.

In this meeting, Amir Abdollahian said improving and expanding relations with neighbors is a priority of the foreign policy of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's administration. He also emphasized the significance of Oman's special position among neighbors, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Amir Abdollahian also stressed the need for Iran and Oman to work to enhance the volume of trade between the two countries at the level of friendly relations.

The Iranian foreign minister added that the Islamic Republic is committed to dialogue and the adoption of political solutions to resolve bilateral and regional problems. Amir Abdollahian declared Iran's readiness to negotiate with regional countries in order to improve bilateral relations.

Amir Abdollahian expressed hope that the efforts of all countries in the region, especially Iran and Oman, will provide the necessary ground for ending the crisis in Yemen.

Oman's Deputy Foreign Minister al-Harthy also expressed hope that the Yemeni crisis will end as soon as possible, adding that his country welcomes and supports any effort to reduce regional problems through peaceful means and dialogue.

In October and December, Amir Abdollahian spoke twice over the phone with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi. During the December call, the good relations between the two friendly countries were emphasized and the continuing work to strengthen and develop them, according to Oman’s Foreign Ministry.

The two ministers also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest. They emphasized the good-unneighborly relations between the countries of the region and their common interest in supporting efforts to enhance security and stability to achieve common benefits for all parties.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also echoed the same thing about the December conversation. It said the two ministers referred to good ties between the two countries and their determination to maintain, expand and strengthen relations as well as regional and international cooperation.

Amir Abdollahian also extended the Iranian president's greetings to Oman's Sultan.

The Iranian foreign minister also referred to the nuclear talks and underlined the Islamic Republic of Iran's readiness to reach a good deal to fully enjoy the economic benefits of the 2015 nuclear deal and also dispel the possible concerns of the other side.

He said Iran's nuclear program will also be pursued in line with the nuclear deal, JCPOA, in exchange for sanctions removal.

Oman's top diplomat also referred to his country's support for the nuclear talks during the phone call. Albusaidi said Iran's emphasis on its seriousness and efforts to conclude the talks is a cause for optimism and Oman always holds consultations in this regard.

In October Bagheri paid a visit to Oman. During that visit, he met with the Omani foreign minister. They reviewed relations and cooperation in various spheres reflecting the attention the leaderships of the two countries attach to promoting these relations to achieve mutual benefit.

The two sides also touched on regional and international issues and developments relating to these issues. They underscored the importance of dealing with these issues through constructive dialogue and peaceful means, according to Oman’s Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was attended by al-Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs; Khalid Almuslahi, head of the Minister's Office Department; and Ali Najafi, the Iranian Ambassador to the Sultanate.

