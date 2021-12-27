Foreign Ministry: Iran will name new ambassador to Yemen

TEHRAN — In response to a question posed by the Tehran Times correspondent, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that Iran plans to appoint a new ambassador to Yemen.

“Normally, the introduction of ambassadors must go through its own process. Currently, the head of the mission is following up on the work at the Iranian embassy in Yemen. The new ambassador will be introduced after the approval of the president,” he explained.

Khatibzadeh also commented on the Saudi coalition spokesman's claims that Iran had a role in Ansarallah’s retaliatory strikes, saying unfortunately what is happening in Yemen is faced with the silence of the international community and the support of some European countries which sell arms to the self-proclaimed coalition that use them against the Yemeni people.

“We are now witnessing a continuation of war in Yemen, as well as an increase in bombings and blind attacks as well as the years-long siege of Yemen that have no other goal than the defenseless people,” he lamented.

The senior diplomat stated that history will not forget these days, which unfortunately happen by the Saudis and some of their allies.

“Our recommendation is to consider the political solution as the only solution to end the crisis in Yemen today. We stand with the defenseless people of Yemen so that the voice of their oppression can be heard by the world, and we will try to find a lasting solution to the Yemeni crisis as soon as possible,” he noted.

Khatibzadeh also commented on Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian's complaint from Saudi Arabia about the delay in the transfer of the deceased Iranian ambassador to Yemen, Hassan Irloo, saying what happened in regard to the transfer of Irloo to Iran was that since he had been injured in the chemical weapons attacks against Iran by Iraq’s Saddam Hussein in the 1980s, coronavirus had a more serious impact on him.

“Because of the illegal sanctions and the inhumane siege on Yemen, the facilities were not provided to medically address his situation in Yemen. From the beginning, we tried to transfer him. At first, we asked one or two countries in the Persian Gulf to help, but we had delays in responding, and then Iraq entered at the level of prime minister and talked with the Saudis. However, the transfer was several days after the requests, and maybe if he had been come to Tehran earlier, we would have had him among us and this will remain in the historical memory of the nation,” he elaborated.

Iran, Saudi Arabia have reached commonalities

Elsewhere, when faced with questions about Tehran-Riyadh talks in Baghdad, the spokesman said the two sides have now reached a common ground.

“Our talks with Saudi Arabia are moving forward with an understanding of commonalities. We have certain differences on some issues, but we are trying to take a path that results in greater benefits for the region and the two nations. Iran has announced its readiness to attend the fifth round (of talks) in Baghdad, and three diplomats have been granted visas to begin reopening Iran's representation office in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, which could be a prelude to this,” he said.

He added that Tehran has given a list to Riyadh and is now awaiting response.

“We gave the list to the other side and we are waiting to receive the answers. There are differences and the two sides are trying to move forward with a constructive approach and we are waiting to get the answer and we are ready for the fifth round in Baghdad,” the spokesman noted.

Previously, the Iranian foreign minister had informed the press about Iran’s initiatives presented to Saudi Arabia.

“I want to underline that in the most recent round of talks, we offered the Saudi side a series of practical and constructive ideas. The delegates from the two nations will convene in Baghdad soon to work on the next phase of the agreement’s implementation,” he stated in a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart on December 23.

