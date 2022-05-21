Iran voices support for Oman ‘constructive role’

TEHRAN – Ali Najafi, Tehran’s ambassador to Oman, has said that Iran supports “the constructive role” played by Oman in regional developments.

Underlining that Oman pursues a balanced policy in its foreign policy, Najafi said, “Oman has tried at various times to play a role in helping solve various problems and issues. The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes such a constructive role in line with its principled policy to help consolidate peace and security at the international level.”

He added, “In this regard, we hope that the friendly consultations and cooperation between the two countries will further help to reduce issues and problems at the regional level and strengthen peace, security and economic prosperity at the regional level.”

The ambassador made the remarks in an interview with state news agency IRNA ahead of a Monday visit by Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi to Oman.

“The visit of officials from different countries to Tehran and the increase of contacts and meetings can strengthen the path of dialogue, cooperation and development of friendly relations between different countries and between the Islamic Republic of Iran and these countries and other countries with each other,” he added.

The ambassador also said that the countries of the region should resolve issues through dialogue among themselves. “We believe that these communications can lead to the elimination of misunderstandings, definition and design of grounds for friendly cooperation in the relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with different countries,” he remarked.

He said, “This can be analyzed in the framework of the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran based on focusing on the region and the area of neighbors. We believe that the issues between the countries of the region should be resolved by the countries of the region themselves, and we prefer the intra-regional approach to the interventions of non-regional countries at the regional level.”



