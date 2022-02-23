Raisi calls Oman’s attention to regional issues significant

TEHRAN — In a meeting with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi on Wednesday, President Ebrahim Raisi thanked the Sultan of Oman for inviting him to make an official visit to the country.

“Without a doubt, these interactions can strengthen relations between the two countries and be effective in resolving regional and international issues,” Raisi said.

The president noted that the positions of the Omani government have been good and firm and are significantly different from the behavior of some countries in the region, adding that Oman's attention to Palestine and Yemen and other regional issues is significant.

Emphasizing that the Omani government pays attention to the security of the region and the larger Islamic world, Raisi said, “Our relations with Oman are good, but in the field of economic and trade issues there is room for further development and there are significant potentials in both countries that can be used to develop economic and trade relations.”

Ayatollah Raisi also invited the Sultan of Oman to visit Tehran, emphasizing that Iran’s will and policy is to develop cooperation with friendly countries, especially Oman.

For his part, the Omani foreign minister appreciated the support of Iran for its neighbors and said, “There are excellent relations between Iran and Oman, which have historically been based on mutual trust, respect and cooperation and positive cooperation for the benefit of regional and global security.”

The top Omani diplomat stated that certainly Raisi’s visit to Muscat will be a historic one which will meet the goals of both nations.

“We will always support your pragmatic spirit in everything you do, and we will certainly strive to operationalize your approach to expanding relations,” he added.

