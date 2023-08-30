Parliament, government working to tackle economic woes: MP

TEHRAN – Iranian lawmaker Jabbar Kouchakinejad has said the parliament and the government are acting in harmony and that would lead to solving the people’s economic hardships.

“The government and the parliament are in harmony with each other, and this cooperation will definitely lead to solving people's problems, especially in the economic field,” Kouchankinejad said in remarks to Mehr News on Wednesday.

He added, “Of course, this cooperation does not mean ignoring the duties of each of the branches, and while cooperating with the government, we, as an independent and supervising authority, supervise the performance of the government and executive bodies, especially in the implementation of the laws approved by the parliament.”

The lawmaker noted, “Due to the difficult economic conditions, people expect that cooperation between the parliament and the government will lead to solving their economic problems and they will see the effect of this interaction at their tables.”

Assessing the performance of the Raisi administration over the last two years, Kouchakinejad said, “One of the positive features of the government is that it always pays attention to the revolutionary approach and transparency, and this issue has reduced corruption in the administrative system.”

Kouchakinejad considered the government's approach in the field of foreign policy to be wise and prudent.

“The previous government only paid attention to the West for eight years, and we saw that that approach did not bring any results for us. But the 13th government [the Raisi administration] did not limit its relationship to a few Western countries and raised its level of interaction with other countries, especially its neighbors, and follows a balanced foreign policy,” he continued.

The lawmaker said, “Of course, the government did not completely abandon the negotiations to revive the JCPOA, but established a balance in relations with the countries of the world. While pursuing ways to revive the JCPOA, it increased its level of interaction with Eastern countries, neighbors and even African countries. Also, one of the biggest achievements of the government is membership in the Shanghai [Cooperation Organization] and BRICS, which plays an important role in neutralizing sanctions.

Underlining that the government has managed to establish a good balance in the field of foreign policy, Kouchakinejad said, “In the economic field, the government has taken good and significant measures so far. Of course, if the coordination between the government's economic team increases, the country's economic situation will improve even more.”



