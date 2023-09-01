United Islamic Ummah is ‘greatest obstacle’ to global imperialism: Raisi

TEHRAN- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said the greatest barrier against global imperialism is a unified Muslim world.

Addressing a meeting of Sunni religious scholars in Tehran on Thursday, Raisi said since the post-World War II era imperial powers have been seeing the unified Muslim world as the single greatest impediment to their vicious schemes.

He went on to say that “global arrogance” has obstructed Muslims’ growth and launched propagated falsehood through their media empire, and organized Takfiri terrorist groups to cause carnage among Muslims.

Raisi cherished the memory of all Sunni and Shia martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the honor of Iran and said, “Today, the Islamic Ummah is united and coherent and has a goal with the guidance and companionship of Shia and Sunni scholars, and everybody is moving in the direction of securing national interests and honor, and this is the point of commonality between the government and the nation.”

The president stated that the domineering system considers a united society and a united Islamic nation that believes in God as the biggest obstacle to the realization of their selfishness and extravagance. “In order to break this great barrier in front of them, the arrogant countries have taken measures, including sowing discord among the Islamic nation.”

To fight Muslim nations, they also insulted Muslims’ sanctities, notably the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the holy Quran, he asserted.

In other parts of his speech, the president said that the resistance front is benefiting from regional changes, adding that “the current situation in Palestine cannot be compared with the one in the past.”

Raisi stressed that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) used to make choices for Palestinians, but the Palestinian resistance fighters are now taking the lead.

On the battlefield, the resistance front determines the affairs and “there is no talk of compromise and capitulation in the Palestinian literature anymore,” he said.

Raisi went on to say that the arrogant powers’ rhetoric of invasion against Iran has changed “because the Iran of today is different and more powerful compared to the Iran of yesterday.”

He pointed out that the blood of the victims, particularly the 15,000 Sunni martyrs, and the participation of Iranian men and women in various political events are what give the Islamic Republic its strength.

Today Shias and Sunnis together and by relying on the great capacities of the country have accomplished many things and the face of the country’s cities has become very different compared to before the revolution, the president stated. “We should be grateful to the Almighty God for the things that have been done and steps taken towards the tasks that should be done with the help and companionship of each other.”

Noting that the future is very bright and promising, Raisi said, “The enemy is looking for hopelessness and in this context it uses every despairing word to achieve its goals, but our duty is to create hope in the society and as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution stressed, strengthening faith and hope should be our goal.”

Pointing out that the basis and condition for the success of efforts to strengthen faith and hope is unity and cohesion, the president stated, “The approach of the Islamic Republic is to strengthen unity and cohesion among the Islamic Ummah, and as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said in his speech the other day, we are not looking for a conflict with any country, especially among neighboring and Muslim countries, and we consider the main enemy of the Islamic Ummah to be America and the Zionist regime.”

The president said that the fall of the U.S. and other haughty nations would usher in a new era of global governance.

“The regional and extra-regional coalitions and treaties among emerging powers, including BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, act as opponents to the unilateralism of the hegemonic system,” added Raisi.