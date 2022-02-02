Iranian, Kazakh presidents stress expansion of trade

TEHRAN — Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi spoke on the phone with his Kazakh counterpart on Wednesday.

In the conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Raisi described the security, stability and tranquility of the friendly country of Kazakhstan as important for Iran.

“We support stability and tranquility in the region,” Raisi noted.

Referring to his recent meeting with Tokayev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tajikistan, the president said, “As I emphasized during that meeting, the current level of bilateral economic and trade relations and cooperation is not commensurate with the level of political relations and I hope in the 30th year of diplomacy between the two countries, we can take a big step towards improving the level of economic interaction.”

For his part, Tokayev said that in the 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have been able to achieve a desirable level of close and friendly relations with each other.

He also thanked Iran for its support of the region's independence.

“I am sure that the future of bilateral relations will be very fruitful and bright,” he reiterated.

For his part, the Kazakh president said that the growing expansion of relations with Iran, especially in the field of economic and trade cooperation, is very important for him, and expressed hope that the forthcoming meeting of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission and bilateral travel could make a great leap in relations between the two countries.

