Raisi condemns destabilizing actions in Iraq

TEHRAN — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi discussed bilateral and regional issues in a phone call on Saturday.

During the conversation, the two top officials put an emphasis on expanding cooperation and coordination between the two neighboring countries in various fields.

Al-Kadhimi stressed that the relations between Iraq and Iran are distinguished.

The Iraqi premier said that Baghdad aspires to expand these relations, pointing to the importance of regional initiatives aimed at converging views.

President Raisi praised Iraq's efforts for bringing views closer together and strengthening the region's security and stability.

Raisi reiterated his condemnation of any action by any party aimed at destabilizing Iraq and its security, and affecting its regional and international standing.

President lauds Iraq for efforts to host talks between Iran and S. Arabia

Raisi added that Iran has always insisted on a strong and cohesive government as well as united society in Iraq.

The president also pointed to the successful experience of Iran and Iraq in the joint campaign against Daesh and other Takfiri groups, saying such an experience could serve to strengthen regional security and stability.

Raisi said that all problems and issues in the region can be resolved provided that interventions by the transregional powers stop.

“The problems in the region are the result of the Americans' extravagance, and if they are truly expelled from the region, we will see that the countries of the region themselves can fully establish peace, stability and security by working together,” he asserted.

Raisi praised the Iraqi government's efforts to host talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia and noted, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to continue these talks until a result is achieved, provided that the Saudis are willing to continue the talks in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and respect.”

Recalling the difficulties inflicted on the Yemeni people, the president also expressed hope that the Iraqi government would be able to take the lead in a regional initiative to lift the siege and restore the rights of the Yemeni people.