Iraqi, Saudi foreign ministers explore delays in Tehran-Riyadh talks

TEHRAN — According to an official statement from the Iraqi foreign ministry, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan examined the reasons for a delay in arranging the fifth round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh.

In a phone call on Sunday with his Saudi counterpart, the Iraqi foreign minister affirmed that his government was doing its best to create opportunities for understanding between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The conversation also examined bilateral relations and joint cooperation and coordination in support of the representatives of Riyadh and Baghdad in international organizations.

The tense situation in the region and the need to establish stability and security were also discussed.

Hussein emphasized the Iraqi government’s readiness to play a pivotal role in overcoming issues in the talks between Riyadh and Tehran.

The conversation took place while the Iraqi prime minister and the Iranian president, as well as the foreign ministers of Iraq and Iran, also held phone calls on Saturday.

The talks between Tehran and Riyadh were the main topic of their discussions.

In the conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said that the Islamic Republic would maintain talks with Saudi Arabia until results are achieved, “provided that the Saudis are willing to continue the talks in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and respect.”

