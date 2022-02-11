Foreign leaders congratulate Iran on Islamic Revolution anniversary

TEHRAN — On the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, several prominent foreign leaders sent congratulatory messages to top Iranian officials, including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raisi, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent congratulatory messages to Leader and president on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Pashinyan’s message addressed to the Leader reads as follows:

The smooth development of relations based on mutual trust and warmth with the neighboring and friendly Islamic Republic of Iran is of particular importance for the Republic of Armenia.

We can state with satisfaction that this year we mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, the course of which has registered a steady path of development.

I am confident that the warm and neighborly Armenian-Iranian relations, firmly based on mutual respect and trust, will reach new horizons for the benefit of the development of our countries and the welfare of the peoples.

‘Armenia highly praises warm ties with Iran’

The Armenian prime minister’s congratulatory message addressed to the Iranian president is as follows:

In the Republic of Armenia, we highly appreciate the normal development of warm and neighborly Armenian-Iranian relations, which are based on centuries-old history and mutual respect.

We should record with satisfaction that this year we mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, the course of which has been marked by achievements in various fields and the expansion of cooperation prospects.

Highlighting the determination of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Iran to strengthen peace and stability in the region, I reaffirm the official invitation to you to visit Armenia to discuss the issues on the bilateral agenda.

I am convinced that due to joint efforts we will be committed to the deepening of high-level Armenian-Iranian interstate relations, and the multifaceted agenda of our cooperation will be further expanded for the benefit of our peoples and countries.

‘Azerbaijan-Iran ties stem from the will of our two peoples’

In a message written on Tuesday and published on Friday, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, congratulated Raisi.

Aliyev’s message is as follows:

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I convey to you and through you to all the people of your country my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national day of the Islamic Republic of Iran, victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran stem from the will of our two peoples, who have historically lived in an atmosphere of friendship and good neighborliness, and share common moral values. We attach special importance to our interstate relations built on such solid foundations.

Today, we are satisfied with the rapid development of our bilateral relations. High-level political dialogue, reciprocal visits and regular meetings, as well as signed documents give a strong impetus to strengthening of bilateral cooperation. The everyday expansion of the framework of our cooperation in economic, trade, energy, transport and other fields is the clear example of this.

I recall with pleasure our meeting with you in Ashgabat held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding. I think that an in-depth exchange of views and discussions that we held will contribute to further development of our bilateral ties and ensure elevating them to a qualitatively new stage.

I do believe that through our joint efforts, Azerbaijan-Iran relations will continue to develop and strengthen to the benefit of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly and brotherly people of Iran peace and prosperity.

‘Friendly ties will lead to welfare of Iranian and Kyrgyz nations’

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The text of the message is as follows:

Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

His Excellency,

Hereby, I congratulate you and the people of Iran on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran on behalf of myself and the people of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz Republic pays special attention to the development of mutual cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

I believe that the friendly relations between the two countries will lead to the welfare of the two nations more than before.

Kyrgyzstan is ready to use all bilateral and multilateral cooperation mechanisms to develop relations with Iran, including within the framework of the United Nations, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

I wish the people of Iran prosperity, peace and progress, and Your Excellency good health, success and prosperity in government affairs.

Qatari and Omani leaders congratulate Iran on Revolution victory

The Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has sent a congratulatory message to the Iranian president.

In the message, Al Thani congratulated the president on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman also congratulated the Iranian president in a message on the anniversary of the victory of the Revolution.

I congratulate brotherly Iranians on behalf of Turkish nation

Turkey’s Parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop on Friday congratulated Iran as it marks the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 revolution.

“On the occasion of the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I sincerely congratulate the friendly and brotherly people of Iran on behalf of the Turkish nation and myself,” Sentop said in a letter to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.

“I hope that our relations, which are shaped on a solid basis with our strong historical, cultural and human ties, will become stronger with the joint efforts of our parliaments and mutual contacts,” the Turkish top legislator concluded.