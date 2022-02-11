Iran looking for new chapter in bilateral and multilateral cooperation: president 

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday laid out the principles and characteristics of his administration’s foreign policy in a meeting with foreign ambassadors, heads of foreign missions and organizations in Tehran.

Speaking a day before the celebration of the 43rd anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Raisi expressed hope that the current year would be “the year of peace and excellence of high human values."

The 43rd anniversary of the revolution rolls around on February 11. But Iran commemorates the period from February 1 to February 11 every year to mark the consequential ten days from the arrival of Imam Khomeini to the country to the total overthrow of the Shah regime ten days later in 1979. This period is known as the Ten-Day Dawn. During the commemoration of the victory of the Revolution, Iran’s high-ranking officials often deliver speeches. On Friday, the president also delivered speech at the Imam Khomeini Mosallah which coincided with the anniversary of the Revolution.

Addressing foreign diplomats, Ayatollah Raisi described the clear message of the Islamic Revolution as the denial of hegemony and domination, defending the oppressed and the right to self-determination.

On celebration of the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the president said, "This revolution is the product of the people's deep belief in the transcendent principles and values of Islam, freedom, justice, and intelligent leadership."

Ayatollah Raisi stated, "The strategic thought of the Islamic Republic of Iran is rooted in the school of Imam Khomeini (RA), the founder of the Islamic Revolution and the concept of pure Islam."

‘Denial of hegemony and domination’

The president described the message of the Islamic Revolution as the denial of hegemony and domination, the non-interference of world powers in the internal affairs of independent nations, defending the oppressed, the right to self-determination and independence in domestic and foreign policies, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

"These ideals are universal values, disagreement with which means denying human and moral values, and the proud Iranian nation still stand by these ideals," he said.

Ayatollah Raisi described comprehensiveness, dynamism and intelligence as the characteristics of the Islamic Republic's foreign policy, adding, "The foreign policy of the popular administration, since the beginning of its office, has been based on the Supreme Leader's guidelines, which are 'maximum interaction with neighboring countries and allies', 'attention to the capacity of regional and international organizations’ and 'development of economic diplomacy."

The president said his government has proved its sincerity in strengthening relations and friendly relations with neighbors and other international partners in the period since its inauguration. "In our efforts for a new approach in the field of diplomacy, we are trying to create a new chapter of cooperation and multilateralism."

Ayatollah Raisi added, "In this regard, we have implemented an important part of the 25-year strategic partnership agreement with the People's Republic of China. We have a similar agreement with the Russian Federation on the agenda, and trying to strengthen cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union and becoming a permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization."

The president continued, "We have also taken effective steps to improve relations with all neighbors and by strengthening ports and transit corridors, we have prepared the way for the development and expansion of cooperation with neighbors."

Ayatollah Raisi stated, "Development of relations with neighboring countries and Asia and the activation of economic diplomacy… is one of the priorities of the diplomatic apparatus, but due to balanced, dynamic and intelligent foreign policy, special attention is paid to deepening relations and increasing cooperation with the aim of benefiting from reciprocal capacities with other geographical regions such as Africa, Latin America and Europe."

The president added, "We are trying to establish and operate a coherent and continuous relationship with other geographical areas and in accordance with the strategic weight, political, economic and commercial position of each region, with a realistic view and away from any influence of external factors and redundant variables."

"Being in a sensitive and important political and economic situation and having wide sea coasts and very high capacities, especially in the fields of transit, energy, trade, agriculture, industry and technology, the Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in creating and continuing a new atmosphere of cooperation and beneficial relations with neighboring, surrounding and friendly countries in order to meet the mutual needs and interests based on the policy of maximum interaction."

The president continued that Iran enjoys "unique investment opportunities, suitable domestic market, privileged geographical position along with stable and continuous internal security.”

Pointing out that some hegemonic powers are trying to prevent Iran from being in a position that it is entitled to, the president said, "Nevertheless, the Islamic Republic of Iran, backed by domestic efforts and having a rich history, civilization, and culture, is an undeniable reality in the politics of the region and the world and a friendly and reliable partner for economic integration with neighbors and other international partners."

Also on Thursday, ambassadors and heads of foreign missions and organizations residing in Tehran congratulated Ayatollah Raisi on the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and wished success and happiness to the people and government of Iran. The ceremony was inaugurated by the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkmenistan in Tehran, Ahmad Gurbanov.

Iran FM meets ambassadors

Also, on the occasion of the Ten-day Dawn, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held the first video conference with Iranian ambassadors and heads of country’s diplomatic missions abroad on Wednesday, February 9

Amir Abdollahian’s deputies and Foreign Ministry directors were also present at the video conference.

After a number of ambassadors presented their views, Amir Abdollahian presented a speech during which he commemorated the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and the memory of Imam Khomeini and the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution. He also congratulated the blessed Ten-day Dawn and the arrival of the holy month of Rajab and then spoke about the latest political developments regarding Iran’s foreign policy, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

Referring to the transformational plans of President Raisi's government, Amir Abdollahian described balanced foreign policy, dynamic diplomacy, and smart interaction as the framework practiced by the Foreign Ministry to preserve the original values of the Islamic Revolution and ensure the maximum interests of the great Iranian nation.

The foreign minister also spoke of foreign policy achievements over the past few months like urgently providing vaccines on a large scale to fight Covid-19. Amir Abdollahian called on the heads of Iran’s diplomatic missions to make every effort in line with the new government’s policies to deepen Iran's relations with other countries and pay special attention to the needs of Iranian nationals abroad.

He stressed that it is necessary for the esteemed diplomats to meet Iranians abroad to get informed about their possible problems and resolve them.

The foreign minister stressed although Iran’s neighbors and the Asian region are among the main priorities in the country's foreign policy, at the same time the Islamic Republic is determined to expand balanced and good relations with countries in other regions, including Africa, Latin America, and Europe.

At the end, Amir Abdollahian spoke about the latest developments in the nuclear negotiations in Vienna aimed at lifting sanctions on Iran.