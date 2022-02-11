Amir Abdollahian: Vienna is a big test for U.S.

TEHRAN — On the sidelines of President Ebrahim Raisi’s meeting with foreign ambassadors residing in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Vienna is a big litmus test for the United States.

“Today in Vienna there is a big test for the United States and the West to show their real behavior to the international community,” Amir Abdollahian said.

He stressed that the time for concluding the negotiations will be determined by the will of the Western parties to fully honor their obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Iranian diplomats in Vienna are negotiating to lift the oppressive sanctions, the top diplomat asserted.

He added, “We are present at the negotiating table with seriousness, plan and initiative, and we are determined to reach a good agreement.”

Pointing out that the new government's approach is popular and transformational, the foreign minister added, “The new government's approach is pragmatic and it seeks to implement the concluded documents, as well as the postponed laws. This issue is also pursued in foreign policy.”

He stressed that Iran pursues development of bilateral relations based on common interests and equality.

“We have a special view on regional and international cooperation,” the foreign minister added.

Pointing to the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the top diplomat said Iranians have shown throughout history that they answer “dignity with dignity and threats with resistance, and mutual language.”

Foreign ministry officials honor Islamic Revolution victory

Meanwhile, senior foreign ministry officials congratulated the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Twitter.

“I was honored to accompany President Raisi in hosting foreign ambassadors on the 43rd anniversary of our nation's Islamic Revolution. Values of the revolution will continue to lead Iran's foreign policy,” Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian tweeted on Friday.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, also honored the victory of the Islamic Revolution in a tweet on Friday.

“43yrs ago, the agelong struggle of our nation for self-determination, & a free & independent Iran ended in victory. Our nation has made many sacrifices to safeguard those values & principles. Our resolve to stand & strive for Iran's rights & interests remains unwavering. #IRI43” Khatibzadeh tweeted.