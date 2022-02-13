Iranian, Russian nuclear teams hold bilateral talks in Vienna

TEHRAN – Negotiating teams from Iran and Russia held a bilateral meeting in Vienna on Sunday as Iran and the P4+1 group are negotiating to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The meeting between Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Russian representative Mikhail Ulyanov began on Sunday noon (UTC+3:30), IRNA reported.

The meeting was also attended by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, who joined the Vienna talks on Saturday.



As the teams in Vienna have agreed, the Joint Commission of the JCPOA is not going to convene and the negotiators will only have bilateral and multilateral meetings, according to IRNA.



