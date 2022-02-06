Raisi congratulates Italian president on re-election

TEHRAN— In a message on Saturday, President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran congratulated Sergio Mattarella on his re-election as the Italian president.

The text of the president's message is as follows:

Dear Mr. Sergio Matarella,

President of Italy,

Congratulations on your re-election as the President of Italy.

While emphasizing the friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Italian Republic, as well as recalling the long history of political, economic and cultural relations, I hope that the two countries could expand their relations in various areas more and more.

I ask God Almighty for your health and success, and for the well-being of the people of the Italian Republic.