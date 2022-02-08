Cuban and Palestinian ambassadors submit credentials to Raisi

TEHRAN — On Monday night, President Ebrahim Raisi had a phone call with the Turkish president and received the credentials of the Cuban and Palestinian ambassadors on Tuesday morning.

Speaking on Tuesday while receiving the credentials of the new ambassador of the Republic of Cuba Alberto Gonzalez, Raisi said anti-imperialism and anti-oppression have brought the two nations of Iran and Cuba closer together.

He said, “The close relations between the two countries have to increase in all areas, including economic, commercial and cultural sectors in line with the interests of the two nations.”

Stating that sanctions and threats have become the new tools of the dictators against the independent nations, the president

said, “In such circumstances, it is necessary that independent nations take advantage of each other's potentials and meet each other's needs to neutralize sanctions.”

Referring to the principles of revolutions and liberation movements in different parts of the world, Raisi said that the independent nations have learned from Imam Khomeini to support the resistance of nations against injustice and oppression.

“Based on this, improving relations with nations that fight against domination-seekers is one of the definitive policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Raisi stressed.

Emphasizing that Iran-Cuba relations are strategic, the president added that Iran has strategic relations with all countries that are at the forefront of the fight against the hegemons.

“If the Zionists realize that the Palestinians will stand strong, their calculations will change,” President Raisi says.

After submitting his credentials to the president, Alberto Gonzalez, the new ambassador of Cuba, stated that Tehran and Havana have a strong and brotherly political relationship

The ambassador added that Cuba wants to increase its economic and trade relations with Iran in proportionate to political ones.

“Iran is a true supporter of the Palestinian people”

Later in the day, the president received the credentials of the new Palestinian ambassador, Salam Zawawi.

During the meeting, Raisi said that supporting the Palestinian people and the liberation of Holy Quds is the first issue of the Islamic world.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is a true supporter of the Palestinian people and the liberation of the Holy Quds,” he reiterated.

The president said that the issue of Palestine should be considered as a top priority by all Islamic states and nations.

“Some have been involved in political games by paying no attention to the priority of Palestine, and have slowed down the brave actions of the people of Palestine by relying on weak agreements and pacts, but did not notice that they break their promises,” Raisi remarked.

He then pointed out that the message that the Palestinian people are sending to the Zionist regime and its Western supporters is a message of resistance and perseverance.

“If the Zionists realize that the Palestinians will stand strong, their calculations will change,” he added.

Referring to the actions of some governments in the region in normalizing relations with the Zionist regime, Raisi said that these governments should know that their “treacherous act” is rejected and condemned by all Palestinian people and groups.

Since August 2020, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan has normalized ties with Israel.

“The action of some Arab governments in establishing relations with the Zionist regime, not only does not create protection and security for them, but also doubles the problems of these governments and will add to the problems of the region and the Arab countries,” the president pointed out.

“Those states that have normalized ties with Israel have turned their backs on the Palestinian cause”

After presenting her credentials, the new Palestinian ambassador congratulated the Iranian people on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and praised the Iranian people for their genuine support for the Palestinian people.

Zawawi added, “Some Arab and Islamic governments that are moving towards normalization of relations with the Zionist regime have in fact ignored the rights of the Palestinian people and the existing (UN) resolutions in this regard and turned their backs on the Palestinian cause.”

She added, “We hope that with the final victory and the formation of an independent Palestinian state with the Holy Quds as its capital, we will be able to say prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque led by Ayatollah Khamenei.”

Raisi wishes Erdogan recovery

In a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday night, Raisi also wished him health and stressed the importance of developing relations between the two countries in various fields, especially economic ones.

For his part, Erdogan thanked Raisi for his call and stressed his country's readiness to strengthen relations with Tehran, thanking the actions taken for continuing gas exports to Turkey.