Iran president congratulates Sri Lanka on Independence Day

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has sent a massage to his Sri Lankan counterpart Gotabaya Rajapaksa to congratulate him on Independence Day of Sri Lanka.

“I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of your country on the independence anniversary and the national day of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka,” Raisi said in the message.

In his message, Ayatollah Raisi also expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries would expand in various fields.

He added, “I hope that in line with the existing political will between the leaders of the two countries, friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields and in the mutual interests of the two nations will expand.”

The Iranian president concluded his message by saying, “I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the people of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka prosperity and felicity.”

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian had sent a congratulatory message to his Sri Lankan counterpart to felicitate him on the occasion of the anniversary of Sri Lanka's independence.

Amir Abdollahian sent the message to G. L Pieris, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, cordially congratulating him, the Sri Lankan government and the friendly nation on the anniversary of the country’s independence.

“Given the close and friendly relations between the two nations and the existence of favorable grounds for bilateral cooperation in various fields, I am confident that in the future we will witness, further strengthening of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, regionally and internationally," Amir Abdollahian’s message said.

The Iranian president also sent a similar message to his Italian counterpart on his re-election.

“I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on your re-election as the President of Italy. While emphasizing the friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Italian Republic, as well as emphasizing the long history of political, economic and cultural relations, I hope that the two countries' interactions would further expand in bilateral, international and regional fields based on various potentials for cooperation and mutual respect through joint efforts,” Raisi told the Italian president.