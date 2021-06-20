Congratulations pour in on Raisi win

TEHRAN – A number of other foreign leaders and political figures have sent messages offering congratulating Iran’s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi.

Among those who have recently congratulated Raisi are the Belarussian, Venezuelan, Cuban, Nicaraguan, Palestinian Authority President, Lebanese Hezbollah secretary-general, former Iraqi prime minister, and president of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Raisi won the June 18 presidential election with a landslide victory, defeating his three other rivals with a wide margin.

Raeisi, Mohsen Rezaei, Abdolnasser Hemmati, and Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi were competing in the elections.

From a total of 28,933,004 ballots, Raeisi succeeded to win 17,926,345 votes. However, Rezaei, Hemmati, and Qazizadeh won 3,412,712 votes, 2,427,201 votes, and 999,718 votes, respectively.

Erdogan hopes poll results will lead to more prosperous Iran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday congratulated Raisi on his success in Iran's presidential election.

According to the statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate, Erdogan wished that the poll results will lead to a more prosperous Iran.

Erdogan hoped that Turkey-Iran ties will strengthen during Raisi's presidency, saying he is ready for cooperation, the Hurriyet Daily News reported.

He added that he will be pleased to visit Iran for the forthcoming term meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council once the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Qatar wishes development of ties during Raisi presidency

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani sent a message to Raisi “wishing him success as well as further development and growth of the relations between the two countries,” state news agency QNA said.

Kuwait emir wishes Raisi success

Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Kuwait’s emir, messaged Raisi, “wishing him further success and wellness, as well as the friendly Islamic Republic to further progress and prosper,” according to KUNA state news agency.

Kazakh president congratulates Raisi

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory telegram to the newly elected president of Iran.

In his telegram, President Tokayev on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf congratulated Raisi, the Akorda press service said on Sunday.

“Your convincing victory in the elections is a clear demonstration of the support of your political course and programs aimed at the development and strengthening of your Motherland, as well as the fact that the Iranian people associate their future with you. In this regard, I would like to wish the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people well-being and further success in implementing your noble goals and initiatives,” the telegram says.

President Tokayev also noted that he regards Iran as a friendly neighbor in the Caspian Sea region and one of Kazakhstan’s reliable partners in the Islamic world. In addition, the president expressed confidence that the two countries will not only maintain the existing cooperation in the spirit of traditional friendship and mutual support but will also be able to give it a new impetus and sense. He also expressed readiness to make joint efforts with the Iranian president to further strengthening close cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Tokayev wished Raisi every success in his responsible mission and marital bliss, as well as well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Iran.

Indian PM: I look forward to working with Raisi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he is looking “forward to working with” Iranian president-elect to strengthen Delhi-Tehran ties.

“Congratulations to His Excellency Ebrahim Raisi on his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran,” Modi tweeted.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated Raisi, according to ANI. "I am confident our close and warm bilateral relations will continue to grow under your leadership," Kovind tweeted.

Lukashenko: I hope you will overcome hurdles

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday congratulated the victory of Raisi in the Iranian presidential election, saying he is also felicitating this victory on behalf of the Belarussian people.

According to the Iranian embassy in Mins, in his message Lukashenko told Raisi, “I am sure that your rich managerial experiences will be a great support to you in this post.”

The Belarussian president added, “I hope with your guidance Iran can overcome all foreign hurdles and achieve considerable progress in economic and social development and the friendly relations with Belarus will be strengthened in all areas as before.”

Raisi will officially begin his work as president in mid-summer.

Lukashenko also wished success for Raisi and also peace and prosperity for the Iranian nation.

Three Latin American presidents congratulate Raisi victory

In separate message, the president of Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua congratulated Raisi and the Iranian nation over the presidential election in Iran.

In a post on his Twitter page Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said, “I congratulate my brothers in the Islamic Republic of Iran for their impeccable implementation of democratic process in the June 18 elections in which Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi was elected as the new president of Iran. Through unity, we will continue our efforts for peace and consolidation of cooperation and brotherly relations between the two countries.”

The Venezuelan presidential office also as President Maduro announced Caracas expresses full support for the Iranian president-elect and the revolutionary Iranian people for deepening unity between the two countries in their campaign for justice.

Through his official Twitter account, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel also sent warming greeting to the Iranian-president elect and wished success for him in conducing his duties.

Senior Nicaraguan officials also congratulated Raisi. In a message signed by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his deputy Rosario María Murillo Zambrana it has been stated that Nicaragua is sending its deepest congratulations on behalf of people and the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity to the Iranians for the presidential election.

“Salam to Ebrahim”

In his first reaction to the election of Raisi on Sunday, Nasrallah said “Salam to Ebrahim (hello to Ebrahim)” on his Twitter page.

Also, in a message issued on Sunday, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah congratulated President-elect Raisi.

In his message, the Hezbollah leader added, “I congratulate you for winning the trust of the great Iranian nation and being elected as the president at this sensitive juncture in the history of Iran.”

He added freedom seekers and resistance fighters “consider you as a solid and strong supporter in the face of invaders.”

On Saturday, Hezbollah posted photos of Raisi’s meetings with Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Nasrallah and Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassem, leader of the Bahraini Shias.

Ex-PM Maliki hopes Iraq-Iran ties will be strengthened to meet common interests

Nouri al-Maliki, who was prime minister of Iraq from 2006 to 2014, expressed hope that brotherly relations between Iraq and Iraq would be strengthened during the presidency of Raisi in line with meeting the joint interests of the two neighboring countries.

In part of his message al-Maliki said, “We hope that this successful election of the Muslim and brotherly nation of Iran will help realize their wishes and purposes for welfare, development and removal of unjust sanctions.”

He added, “We are eagerly waiting the relations between the people and the two countries will reach a high level, and the brotherly bonds and friendship based on abundant affinities will be consolidated in efforts to achieve common interests.”

The former Iraqi leader went on to say that the Iranian nation through their vigilant participation in the election neutralized the enemies’ biased propaganda and plots.

On Sunday, the office of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation also congratulated Raisi for winning the presidential election and called for closer ties between Afghanistan and Iran.

Abdullah hopes Afghanistan-Iran ties will increase in war on terror, drug trade

In the press release by the high council, which is led by Adbullah Abdullah, it has described Afghanistan and Iran as two neighbors and brothers with common religion, culture, and language who enjoy centuries-old friendly ties.

“We expect that with the victory of Mr. Ebrahim Raisi the relations between the two governments and nations will be increased and strengthened more and more in areas of culture, economy, campaign against drug trafficking, and campaign against terrorism,” the office said.

Iraqi Kurdistan president congratulates Raisi

Nechirvan, president of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, also congratulated Iran’s president-elect and expressed hope that relations will deepen between Irbil and Tehran and Baghdad and Tehran based on “good neighborliness and common interests”.

“I hope that during the presidency of Raisi ties between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq with the Islamic Republic of Iran will be consolidated based on good neighborliness, common interests, and cooperation will increase in the path to realizing security and stability for the two sides and region,” Barzani said in his message.

So far a considerable number of Iraqi officials and figures from different political factions, including President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Judiciary Chief Faegh Zeidan, and Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbusi have sent separate messages offering congratulations to Raisi.

According to a tweet from al-Kadhimi’s office, the prime minister expressed his hopes for further cooperation on economic and security matters “in addition to the fight against terrorism, and in a way that boosts the security and stability of the two countries and the region,” al Jazeera reported.

In a press release on Sunday, the Palestinian embassy in Tehran also said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has sent a message congratulating Raisi.

President Abbas has also said he is felicitating the president-elect on behalf of the Palestinian government and people.

Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthi movement’s political office, sent a message of congratulations to Raisi on his victory, al-Masirah TV reported.

On Saturday, other world leaders including the Russian president, Pakistan’s prime minister, UAE officials sent congratulatory messages on the victory of Raisi.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted, “On his landmark victory in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s 13th Presidential elections. Look forward to working with him for further strengthening of our fraternal ties and for regional peace, progress and prosperity.”

PA/PA