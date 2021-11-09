Iran congratulates Nicaragua on election

TEHRAN - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has congratulated the Nicaraguan people and government on successful holding of presidential election, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

The spokesman offered congratulations to the brotherly and friendly nation of Nicaragua on behalf of the Iranian people and government on their repeated show and practice of democracy and their peaceful election.

Khatibzadeh expressed hope that the result of the vote will bring Nicaragua more growth and progress.

Nicaragua held the election on Sunday. It resulted in the victory of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega for a fourth consecutive term.