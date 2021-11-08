Iraqi tranquility must not be disrupted by foreigners: Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh touched on the developments in neighboring Iraq during his weekly presser on Monday, saying that Iraq’s calm must not be disrupted by foreigners.

Responding to a question on the failed assassination attempt on the Iraqi prime minister’s life, Khatibzadeh said investigations into the incident should proceed and reiterated Iran’s position that Iraq’s stability must be preserved.

“We must allow the relevant legal institutions in Iraq to complete their investigations. In a phone call yesterday between [Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein] Amir Abdollahian and Fouad Hussein, it was discussed that we should all help identify the perpetrators,” Khatibzadeh said.

The spokesman underlined the need to maintain Iraq’s stability, saying that the Arab country’s calm should not be thrown into disarray by foreigners.

Tensions in Iraq took a new, dangerous turn on Sunday as the country’s government announced that Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi came under attack while resting in his own residence in the fortified Green Zone of Baghdad, where most of Iraq’s high-ranking government institutions and foreign embassies, including the United States’, are situated.

The Iraqi media reported that three exploding drones carried out the attack, two of which were intercepted and downed by Iraqi security forces while the third drone crashed into the prime minister’s house. Images published by Iraqi media outlets showed remarkable damage to the house. Rubble could be seen everywhere in the backyard and inside the house. Explosives ripped through the doors and windows, throwing them afield.

Al-Kadhimi survived the assassination attempt while some members of his security detail sustained minor injuries. “I was and still am a redemption project for Iraq and the people of Iraq. The missiles of treachery will not discourage the believers and will shake a hair of the stability and determination of our heroic security forces to preserve people's security, achieve justice, and set the law in place. Thank God, I am fine and among my people. I call for calmness and restraint from all for the sake of Iraq,” the prime minister said on Twitter hours after the attack.

On Sunday, Khatibzadeh issued a statement condemning the attack on al-Kadhimi. Khatibzadeh stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran's firm and consistent position in support of stability, security and tranquility in Iraq.

The spokesman called for vigilance by all sides against “plots that target the security and development of Iraq.”

“Such incidents are in line with the interests of parties that have violated the stability, security, independence and territorial integrity of Iraq over the past 18 years, and through creation of terrorist and seditionist groups, seek to achieve their sinister objectives in the region,” he said.

Khatibzadeh voiced relief that al-Kadhimi was not hurt in the incident. The spokesman expressed hope that the Iraqi people, government and political currents remain united and pave the way for the development and prosperity of their country.

Following the attempt on the life of al-Kadhimi, Amir Abdollahian held a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Husain.

During the phone call, Amir Abdollahian sent the greetings of the Iranian president to the Iraqi premier and asked about his health and expressed delight that he is unhurt.

The Iranian foreign minister also said such incidents, which go against the stability and security of Iraq, as a friendly country, are carried out by ill-wishers of the country in a bid to undermine its tranquility.

During the talks, the Iraqi foreign minister also thanked the Iranian president and foreign minister for their concern and briefed his Iranian counterpart on the latest developments on the incident, and thanked the Iranian president on behalf of the Iraqi prime minister.

Foreign Minister Husain reiterated that no one was hurt in the attack and that relevant Iraqi authorities are investigating the related developments.