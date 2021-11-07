Iranian FM enquires about Iraqi PM’s health

TEHRAN — Following a failed attempt on the life of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian telephoned his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Husain to seek the prime minister’s health.

Amir Abdollahian sent the greetings of the Iranian president to al-Kadhimi and expressed delight that the prime minister is unhurt.

The Iranian foreign minister also said such incidents, which go against the stability and security of Iraq, as a friendly country, are carried out by ill-wishers of the country in a bid to undermine its tranquility.

During the talks, the Iraqi foreign minister also thanked the Iranian president and foreign minister for their concern and briefed his Iranian counterpart on the latest developments surrounding the assassination attempt, and thanked the Iranian president on behalf of the Iraqi prime minister.

Foreign Minister Husain added that relevant Iraqi authorities are investigating the incident.

In a failed assassination attempt, a suicide drone hit the Iraqi Prime Minister’s residence in the early hours of Sunday, November 7.

The Iraqi military called it an assassination attempt and stressed that al-Kadhimi escaped the attempt safe and sound.

According to the Iraqi military, six people were injured in the failed assassination attempt, all of whom were the prime minister’s staff members.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack that happened in the Green Zone, an area of the city housing many government buildings and foreign embassies.

