Iran’s Quds Force chief meets Iraqi president, PM

TEHRAN — In an unannounced meeting on Monday, Iran’s Quds Force Chief Esmaeil Qaani met with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi who escaped an assassination attempt on Sunday.

Stressing the importance of stability and unity in Iraq, Qaani said warned any action that threatens the security of Iraq must be avoided.

He also emphasized the need to respond to the demands of the Iraqi people and the protesters to the election results within the framework of the law.

In his meeting with al-Kadhimi, the Quds Force chief strongly condemned the failed assassination attempt against the prime minister. Qaani also said Tehran is ready to help investigate the incident.

In a failed assassination attempt, a suicide drone hit the Iraqi Prime Minister’s residence in the early hours of Sunday, November 7.

The Iraqi military called it an assassination attempt and stressed that al-Kadhimi escaped the attempt safe and sound.

According to the Iraqi military, six people were injured in the assassination attempt, all of whom were the prime minister’s staff members.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack that happened in the Green Zone, an area of the city housing many government buildings and foreign embassies.

Qaani also met with several other Iraqi officials and stressed that Iraq needs stability and national unity, suggesting it is necessary to refrain from any action that threatens the security of Iraq.