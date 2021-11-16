U.S. plot to cause riots in Cuba failed: Iran

TEHRAN - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday said the U.S. plot to cause nationwide riots in the Republic of Cuba failed thanks to solidarity between the country’s people and government.

Khatibzadeh described solidarity as valuable.

Khatibzadeh also condemned the U.S.’s gross interference in the internal affairs of independent and freedom-seeking nations, including Cuba, and called for an immediate end to the unilateral U.S. economic and financial embargos on the country, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Khatibzadeh reiterated that the embargos are aimed at causing discontent among citizens and the United States, while being the main culprit behind the living hardships of the Cuban people, acts as the supporter of the riots in the country and has sought to flagrantly meddle in the republic of Cuba’s internal affairs in violation of international law.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that Iran declares solidarity with Cuba in line with its principled stance and once again announces that the U.S. sanctions which are to blame for the living and economic hardship in Cuba are illegal. He added that Iran also declares that if the U.S. is sincere in its claim that it supports the people of Cuba, it must end its illegal economic and financial embargos on Cuba which have been in place for over six decades.

In the end, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that just as the U.S. destabilizing acts in recent days have failed, the government and people of Cuba will overcome the current difficulties through handling the situation and interaction with each other and will dash the false hope of those who interfere in the country’s internal affairs with the aim of achieving their own goals through destabilizing Cuba.

