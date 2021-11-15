Iran's special envoy for Afghanistan visits Kabul, says U.S. supports ISIS

TEHRAN — Iran's special envoy for Afghanistan said on Monday that after the defeat in Afghanistan, the United States is trying to support the ISIS terrorist group, IRNA reported.

"The aggressor country, which intended to rule Afghanistan for the past 20 years, is now trying to strengthen the takfiri groups in Afghanistan after its defeat," Hassan Kazemi Qomi said.

Arriving in Kabul on Monday morning at the head of a high-level delegation, the Iranian diplomat told reporters that the purpose of his visit was to discuss political, economic, security and Afghan refugee issues with the interim government's officials.

"We respect the will of the Afghan people and our position is in line with the wishes of the Afghan people," Kazemi Qomi told a reporter when asked about recognizing the Taliban government.

Iran's special envoy for Afghanistan expressed hope that with formation of a strong government in Afghanistan, stability would prevail in the region.

The diplomat went on to say that "Afghanistan, like the Islamic Republic of Iran, is facing oppressive Western sanctions and the two countries will try to cooperate more by ensuring security in the borders."

The Iranian envoy in his remarks underlined that Iran had always stood by the people of Afghanistan and today stands by the people of Afghanistan in all aspects of security, economy and politics.

Referring to the U.S. defeat in Afghanistan, the envoy said some countries are exploiting terrorism to launch a proxy war in Afghanistan.

Earlier, the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul announced the trip on its official Twitter account. It said, "Kazemi is scheduled to talk with senior Taliban officials on various issues such as regional issues, refugees, humanitarian aid, formation of an inclusive government and especially economic issues. Helping the Afghan people is a priority before the cold season."

Iran worried about extremism and terrorism in Afghanistan

Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, said that Qomi’s trip to Kabul will address the current and future status of the people of Afghanistan.

He then said that Iran has tried to make the Afghan people bear the least impact from the developments in Afghanistan and the catastrophic departure of the United States from the country.

The diplomat noted that the responsibilities of this governing body will be discussed.

“We are concerned about extremism and terrorism, and we have witnessed the disgusting act of terrorism in attacking worshippers, and it is the direct responsibility of the governing body to protect the security of worshippers and the people of Afghanistan,” he insisted.

He then said that Iran has news of the presence of ISIS in Afghanistan, which is worrying and is one of the topics that will be discussed during the trip by the special envoy to Afghanistan.

ISIS has been targeting worshippers since the Taliban took power in August. Its suicidal attacks on worshippers in Kunduz (northern Afghanistan) on October 8 and Kandahar (southern Afghanistan) on October 15 were horrific.

It also attacked a military hospital in Kabul on November 2. At least 25 people were killed and more than a dozen were wounded during the attack.

The attack, which included armed gunmen and at least one suicide bomber, targeted the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said the attack was carried out by several members of ISIS, including a suicide bomber who detonated his explosives at the gate to the hospital. A car full of explosives outside the hospital also exploded, wounding dozens, and several Taliban fighters were killed and wounded in the ensuing gun battle, Mujahid said.

Iran hosted the meeting of the foreign ministers of countries neighboring Afghanistan on October 27. The participants at the conference insisted on the need for security in Afghanistan and formation of an inclusive government among other issues.