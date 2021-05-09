Iran expresses abhorrence over terrorist attack against students in Afghanistan

TEHRAN— Various officials at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs have expressed condolences over the tragic Saturday explosion near a girl high school in Kabul.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian Foreign Minister, expressed his condolences with the Afghan nation, tweeting, “We mourn the innocent and fasting girls who were the oppressed victims of ISIS takfiris; The Takfiris who showed that they are alien to Islam and humanity.

It is time for all those who have a heart for Islam and Afghanistan to end the fratricide and unite the arena against the stateless ISIS.”

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, also condemned the act of terrorism in western Kabul, expressing his disgust at the act of terrorism which targeted ordinary people, particularly students.

He also offered condolences to the relatives of the victims, and wished recovery for those injured in the terrorist attack.

Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan, also strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack and condoled with the Afghan government and nation over the tragic accident.

Taherian described the attack as “very tragic and sorrowful.”

The diplomat expressed hope that war and violence in Afghanistan will soon come to an end, so that the Muslim community and Afghan people will not see such catastrophes and incidents in the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that the only way to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan is for all Afghan groups to work together.

He went on to say that Iran has always tried to create a national consensus in Afghanistan in order to help establish understanding, maintain successes, and encourage progress.

At least 50 people have been killed and more than 100 others wounded in an explosion near the high school for girls in the Afghan capital Kabul, officials said on Sunday.

The explosion was caused by a car bomb followed by two IED explosions, Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said on Sunday.

In a message to the media, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid denied involvement in the explosion.

