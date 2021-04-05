Iranian, Afghan diplomats discuss mutual cooperation at border point

TEHRAN - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand has met with Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Mirwais Nab at the Dougharoun-Islam Qala border point, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting on April 1, the two diplomats inspected operations to renovate and refurbish the border crossing between the two countries and discussed border affairs, including cross-border travel.

The two sides agreed that operations to rebuild and renovate the border crossing should continue full steam ahead without affecting border and legal issues, and that such issues should be reviewed and settled only by the two countries’ joint border commission, the statement continued.

They also exchanged views on the significance of development and a trade balance between the two countries as well as the need to make efforts to regulate trips to and from the two countries by Iranian and Afghan nationals.

Among other topics discussed were the necessity of intensifying the campaign against human trafficking, drug smuggling and international terrorism, facilitating aid operations by both sides in times of natural disasters and emergency, as well as other mutual issues.

In mid-February, a huge explosion occurred at the Dougharoun-Islam Qala border point. The explosion caused a massive fire but it did not affect a key crossing on the eastern border with Afghanistan, a local Iranian official said at the time. Videos and footages circulating on social media at the time of the explosion showed dozens of fuel tankers were damaged in the massive explosion in Islam Qala.

The fire also caused massive damage to infrastructure in the area, including pylons that transmit electricity from Iran to the urban regions in Herat. At least 60 people were injured in the blaze.

Iran is a major supplier of goods to Afghanistan. Dogharoon and Islam Qala terminals are busy with tanker trucks that transport fuel across the border.

SM/PA

