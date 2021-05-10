MPs react to Kabul terrorist attack

TEHRAN— Zohreh Elahian, Alireza Zakani, and Mohammad Reza Ahmadi are among the MPs who have reacted to a massive terrorist attack at a high school for girls in Kabul, which left many casualties, including 68 dead and 165 injured.

“Security is a great blessing that will not be achieved by the United States in its quest for the rule of forest logic except through unity and smart devotion in the field. The crime of killing oppressed girls in Kabul is revenge for the independence of the great nation of Afghanistan. The U.S. presence will help with help the spread of terrorism and (also) its departure will be accompanied by costs and killings,” tweeted Zakani, head of the Parliament Research Institute, on Sunday.

The United States invaded Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. Since then terrorists have become more arrogant and more violent.

“They have been in Afghanistan for 20 years under the pretext of fighting terrorism, but the power of terrorism in this country has been increasing year by year so that the evil lineage of the U.S. presence in the region is not eradicated. Innocent girls in Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Palestine will pay the price with their lives,” Mohammad Reza Ahmadi, a member of the Education Committee of the parliament, tweeted on Sunday.

Elahian, head of the Human Rights sub-committee of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the parliament, also tweeted, “Terrorist attack on children in Afghanistan is against the rights of child in Islam and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. We sympathize with the survivors and condemn this barbaric act.”

The explosions are believed to have been caused by a car bomb and two improvised explosive devices planted in the area.

Emotional scenes in Kabul on Sunday caused pains, where families buried their lost ones.

One of the residents of the area was quoted by AFP as saying: "I rushed to the scene and found myself in the middle of bodies. All of them were girls. Their bodies piled on top of each other."

