Grand Ayatollahs issue statements strongly condemning terrorist attack at Kabul school

TEHRAN - Now that Kabul is mourning its innocent young girls a number of Iranian grand ayatollahs have issued separate statements expressing their disgust over the May 9 horrific terrorist activity in western Kabul.

The terrorist attack took place as a car bomb was detonated in the neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, and two more bombs exploded when students rushed out in panic.



It led to the death of 68 girls and the injury of 165 others. Some families are desperately searching for missing children.

Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani says “tragedy of Kabul terror act is a great blow to Islam”



In a message, Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani said if Islamic states would have broken their silence in the face of the enemies of Islam, now some persons whose savagery has superseded “wild animals” would not have dared to commit such horrific crime and tarnish the compassionate face of dear Islam in the views of the people in the world.



The grand ayatollah said such a vicious act dealt a great blow to the reputation of Islam which was committed by the “enemies of humanity”.



He added, “The sorrowful incident of martyring and injuring a large number of innocent children and innocent persons in Afghanistan by a number of persons who have no feeling of humanity caused serious pains in the world of Islam.”



Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi wants Islamic world bodies to strongly deal with perpetrators of the tragedy



Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi said the terrorist attack in Afghanistan by takfiri groups and the purposeful murder in Afghanistan, especially the recent one that led to the injury and death of a large number of innocent students in the holy month of Ramadan “caused great pain and sorrow”.



Ayatollah Shirazi asked Afghan national and religious figures and also the Islamic world bodies to severely deal with these elements who are trying cause division among Muslims and tarnish the “gentle face of Islam”.



Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani says perpetrators “have no link to Islam and humanity”



Also, Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani issued a message strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Afghanistan.



“The sorrowful report of the martyrdom and injury of tens of Shia schoolgirls a number of other innocent person in the Kabul Sayed Al-Shuhada school in the holy month of Ramadan caused pain and great sorrow.



Noting that such savage behavior has no link to the gentle nature of Islam and humanity, the Ayatollah said, “This is not the first time that the innocent people of Afghanistan and the region are becoming the victim of savage, un-Islamic, and anti-human acts under the name of Islam.”



Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani says Perpetrators of terrorist act must not go unpunished



Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani also said the tragic killing of a number of school girls and innocent persons in Afghanistan “caused sorrow and pain”.

The ayatollah went on to say that undoubtedly organizations that work under the name of human rights, as well as the heads of despotic Islamic states and their regional allies, will continue their “deadly silence” in the face of this crime, but it is necessary that the Islamic ummah and any free-willed human being in whatever part of the world condemn this crime and help bring the elements and supporters of “this painful tragedy” to punishment.



Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani says Afghan government must not allow crime against schoolgirls go unpunished



Also, Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani said it is necessary that the Afghan government would not allow the crime against the schoolgirls go unanswered.



“The criminal and terrorist act in the city of Kabul in which a large number of schoolgirls from the Sayed Al-Shuhada school were martyred or injured… caused pain and sorrow in the heart of any faithful and free-will person.”



Sayed Al-Shuhada is a title given to Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (S), who was martyred in the Battle Karbala in 680.

Targeting innocent children in the holy month of Ramadan is in sharp contrast to human or Islamic logic.

Ayatollah Gorgani says “pro-terrorist countries are accomplice in Afghan tragedy”



Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani also said definitely those countries that have supported terrorism in the past and laid the foundation for the rise and spread of these terrorist groups and caused insecurity in Afghanistan are “accomplice in this crime”.



Ayatollah Gorgani also said the heinous and brutal terrorist acts by takfiri groups in western Kabul which led to the death of Hazara Shia girls in the holy month of Ramadan is a “cause of sorrow and pain”.



Ayatollah Saeedi says “blood of innocent students will expedite the move toward tough revenge”



In a separate statement, Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeedi as the custodian of the Hazrat Masoumeh shrine in Qom, said, “The blood of innocent Afghan students and the Palestinian people will expedite the move toward tough revenge.”



The bitter incidents of the killings of innocent fasting Muslims in Afghanistan and Palestine during the holy month of Ramadan show the depth of evil by “wild animals” against Islam, Ayatollah Saeedi said.



The Society also issued a statement strongly condemning terrorist act in Afghanistan.



“Today we are witnessing events that cause pain in the heart of every liberal-minded person. In western Kabul, the Shia school girl is exploded and fathers and mothers facing the bodies of their innocent children, and on the other, the fasting Sunnis in Al-Aqsa mosque are being attacked and their families are heartbroken,” the statement said.