Tehran condemns ISIS killing of acting Afghan minister

TEHRAN — Iran has unequivocally condemned the recent terrorist bombing in Kabul, which claimed the lives of several individuals, including Khalil Haqqani, the acting Minister for Refugees and Repatriation in Afghanistan's interim government.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Esmail Baqaei, the spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed profound sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

He emphasized the importance of a united front against terrorism, stating, "Iran stands in solidarity with Afghanistan during this tragic time."

The attack, which took place on Wednesday, has been attributed to ISIS, with the Islamic State – Khorasan Province (IS-KP) claiming responsibility.

Reports indicate that a terrorist detonated explosives outside the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation building as Haqqani was leaving his office.

The Taliban, who currently govern Afghanistan, have accused ISIS of orchestrating the assassination, labeling it a "cowardly attack."

The incident has also attracted widespread condemnation from neighboring countries and the international community.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar condemned the attack, asserting, "Pakistan unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Similarly, Qatar's foreign ministry denounced the assassination, reiterating Doha's rejection of violence, terrorism, and criminal acts.

This attack represents one of the most significant losses for the Taliban leadership in recent years, particularly as multiple members of the Haqqani clan hold high-ranking positions within the interim government.

Khalil Haqqani's brother, Jalaluddin, was a prominent guerrilla leader who fought against Soviet troops in Afghanistan during the 1980s, and also played a pivotal role in orchestrating many attacks throughout the Taliban's 20-year insurgency against the U.S.

Currently, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the son of Jalaluddin and nephew of Khalil Haqqani, holds the position of interior minister in the Taliban government.

In recent years, ISIS has escalated its activities in Afghanistan, orchestrating numerous attacks on both military and civilian targets, challenging regional stability and security.