Iran condemns attack on its consulate in Hamburg

TEHRAN – The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has condemned an attack on the building of the Islamic Republic’s Consulate General in Hamburg.

Saeed Khatibzadeh demanded the German government fulfill its obligation to take action seriously and responsibly to provide security for the diplomatic missions of Iran in Germany in line with the Vienna Convention.

Khatibzadeh said the German government is expected to take effective and sustainable measures to prevent the repetition of such acts of aggression while launching an investigation into the details of the incident and punishing the perpetrators of the attack.

