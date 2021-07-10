Croatian president congratulates President-elect Raisi

TEHRAN — According to the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Zagreb, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has sent a congratulatory message to the President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on behalf of himself, the people and the government of Croatia.

He also expressed hope that relations between the two countries would be strengthened during Raisi's presidency.

The Croatian president also wished success to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



SA/PA