Raisi responds to Putin’s congratulatory message

TEHRAN — In a letter presented to Vladimir Putin’s special assistant, Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi thanked the Russian president over his kind words.

The letter was presented by Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

In the meeting, Jalali expressed hope that the era of new presidency in Iran would mark a period of growth and prosperity in bilateral cooperation.

Putin was the first foreign Leader to congratulate Raisi on his victory in the June 18 presidential election. In the message, Putin pointed to the good and fraternal relations between Iran and Russia and expressed hope that during the Raisi presidency both sides could see a growing expansion of cooperation.

