Putin congratulates Iran’s president-elect Raeisi

TEHRAN – Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message on Saturday congratulating the election of Ebrahim Raeisi as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Dear Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, the president-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, accept my sincere congratulations on the election of Your Excellency as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Putin said in his message.

In part of his message, Putin also said the relationship between “our countries are traditionally gifted with friendship and good neighborliness.”

The Russian leader expressed hope that during the tenure of Raeisi as president the relations between the two countries would keep progressing toward mutual constructive cooperation in different areas at bilateral and international levels.

Such an approach will “fully meet the interests of the Russian and Iranian nations” and help strengthen regional security and stability, Putin added.

In the end, Putin expressed success and health for the Iranian president-elect.