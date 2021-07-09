India embraces Iran's invitation for Raisi oath-taking ceremony

TEHRAN - India has accepted Iran's invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Raisi.

The invitation was offered at a meeting between Raisi and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday when the latter was on a brief stopover in Tehran en route to Russia.

The Indian foreign minister was the first foreign official to meet Raisi, even though he has not assumed the office yet.



At the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed a personal message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President-elect Raisi.

Some sources say Modi invited the Iranian president-elect to pay a visit to India once the both countries witnessed any improvement in controlling the COVID-19 situation.



“Thank President-elect Ebrahim Raisi for his gracious welcome. Handed over a personal message from PM Modi. Appreciate his warm sentiments for India. Deeply value his strong commitment to strengthen our bilateral ties and expand cooperation on regional and global issues,” Jaishankar tweeted.

India is among the countries that has so far been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

“Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is in Iran to deliver a written congratulatory message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Iranian President-elect Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi met with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday afternoon,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said on Thursday that shortly after the visit of the country’s top diplomat to Iran to meet Raisi and Zarif to convey the personal message from the Indian prime minister, Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart on Wednesday to discuss some issues that are in the interests of both countries.

Zarif and Jaishankar exchanged views on several issues including efforts to deepen ties, extend cooperation in Chabahar Port. They also held talks on the rapidly evolving developments in Afghanistan.

“In addition to bilateral issues of mutual interest, the latest developments in the region, and the situation in Afghanistan, the prospects for the Vienna talks on the JCPOA, were on the agenda of talks,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry added.

The senior Indian diplomat reiterated his country’s interests in West Asia, stressing the efforts to ensure peace, security and stability in the region.

“The two sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They also discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan and expressed concerns over the deteriorating security there. Both sides also discussed joint connectivity initiatives in the region including the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and Chabahar Port,” said the Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

The Indian Foreign Ministry also said it is necessary to revive the JCPOA, the official name for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“As regards JCPOA, we have always maintained that issues that have arisen should be resolved peacefully through constructive diplomacy and dialogue among all parties,” Bagchi said during his weekly briefing.



