President-elect says youth need more opportunities

TEHRAN — In a meeting with Sports and Youth Minister Massoud Soltanifar on Saturday, President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi highlighted the importance of giving opportunities to the young generation.

The president-elect emphasized efforts to facilitate youth marriage by through providing loans as well as the development of counseling centers.

Soltanifar visited the president-elect on Sunday to congratulate him for winning the June 18 presidential election and brief him about the Sports and Youth Ministry.

Raisi thanked the minister for his congratulations and briefing, saying that government should give more opportunities to the youth in various fields of management and policy-making than before.

Raisi mentioned the simultaneous development of public and professional sports as well as the use of experience, skills and knowledge of sports veterans as among the main approaches of his incoming government in the field of sports.

Raisi will start his job as president in early August.

So far, many cabinet ministers have met with Raisi to brief him about the respective ministries.



SA/PA