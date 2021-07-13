Raisi meets heads of supervisory bodies in bid to counter corruption

TEHRAN — In his first meeting with heads of intelligence and supervisory bodies on Tuesday, President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said he personally wanted to form this session to formulate executive strategies to reform the government's approach in the efforts to tackle corruption before he officially starts his work as president.

Raisi said it is necessary to devise strategies to close loopholes that are vulnerable to corruption and prevent wrongdoings in sectors related to banking, taxation, customs, government tenders, organized trafficking, etc.

It is necessary to provide an operational roadmap for transparency in economic systems, reformed the former top judge who won the June 18 presidential election.

"One of the expectations of the people from the new government is to eradicate corruption," the president-elect said.

He continued by saying that Iran must tap monitoring devices to counter corruption in the system.

He asked the officials present in the meeting to create a change in the administrative system in order to dry up the roots of corruption and propose effective executive solutions so that from the first day of his government, it can start taking action without delay.

The meeting was attended by Intelligence Minister Seyyed Mahmoud Alavi, Supreme Audit Court director Mehrdad Bazrpash, Parliament Article 90 Committee chairman Nasrollah Pejmanfar along with other officials.

They briefed the president-elect on the performance of their bodies and expressed hope that the new administration would inject hope into the veins of the society.

Raisi will be sworn in a president in early August.

