Defense minister meets new Judiciary chief

TEHRAN — Defense Minister Amir Hatami along with his deputies met with new Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehai in his office on Saturday.

The minister congratulated Mohseni Ejei in his new post and wished success for him in fulfilling his important responsibility.

Brigadier General Hatami briefed the top judge on actions and achievements of the Defense Ministry in various areas, including the level of defense preparedness in the face of threats against the country.

For his part, the Judiciary chief thanked Hatami and his deputies for their kindness and expressed satisfaction with the actions, progress and capabilities of the defense sector and stressed the need to strengthen the defense readiness of the Armed Forces.

Mohseni Ejei stated that the Judiciary is strongly reforming itself, noting that one of the most important pillars in the path to reformation is tapping the capacities of all sectors in line with serving the people.

Mohseni Ejei was appointed as the head of the Judiciary on July 1 by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He replaced Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi who was elected president on June 18.

So far President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Expediency Council chairman Sadeq Amoli Larijani have met with the top judge.

In his meeting with Mohseni Ejei, Qalibaf said the parliament is ready to help the Judiciary to fulfill its duties.

Qalibaf said he is sure that the Judiciary will keep conducting reforms with more speed in view of his knowledge about the character, aptitude and experience of Mohseni Ejei, who has a long record in the judicial body.

SA/PA



