Legislative and judicial chiefs gather to commemorate Iran’s Parliament Day

TEHRAN – On Monday, a public gathering was held in the Iranian parliament hall, featuring judiciary officials and parliament members as the two bodies work to expand inter-branch cooperation.

The conference featured the leaders of both the legislative and judicial branches of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian Parliament, spoke about a host of national, regional, and international issues.

In his remarks about current regional developments, Qalibaf stated that recent assaults by terrorist groups in Syria with the help of foreign states signify a breach of Syria's national sovereignty.

Qalibaf asserted that the timing of these terrorist attacks, occurring just after the ceasefire between Hezbollah and the Zionist regime, is no coincidence and indicates that the Zionist adversary aims to undermine Resistance efforts by promoting terrorist-driven narratives, thereby exacerbating regional instability.

The legislative head underscored the importance of collaboration among security and military entities to address the Syrian crisis effectively and advocated for strategic and rational measures to prevent terrorists from gaining influence in the region, particularly in Syria.

Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, the head of Iran's Judiciary, also addressed the legislature body, stating that the current situation necessitates a strong denunciation of the United States and the child-killing Zionist regime, which continues its atrocities with backing from Washington and certain Western nations.

Mohseni Ejei emphasized, “Adherence to Islamic values and fostering peace and friendship with neighboring countries is a fundamental principle of the Quran. Thus, addressing the challenges in the region, especially the crises in Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza, requires a focus on Islamic teachings.”

Mohseni Ejei remarked that the Zionist adversary is currently attempting to undermine the Resistance Axis and harm innocent Muslims in the area, utilizing ISIS and other mercenary terrorists to achieve these ends.

“Consequently, it is our religious obligation to confront the resurgence of these terrorist organizations,” he emphasized.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Amin Hossein Rahimi, the Iranian Minister of Justice, underscored the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution regarding support for the oppressed and the Muslim community in the region, highlighting the importance of coordinating efforts among institutions to address regional challenges.

**** Caption: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf (R) and Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei (L) meet in a joint parliamentary session, on December 2, 2024.