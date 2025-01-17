Iran’s Qalibaf calls for deeper ties in Ethiopia visit

TEHRAN – Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, embarked on a two-day journey to Ethiopia on Thursday at the invitation of his Ethiopian counterpart.

During his visit to Addis Ababa, Qalibaf met with Ethiopian Parliament Speaker Tagesse Chafo to discuss strategies for boosting economic, political, and parliamentary collaboration, with a special emphasis on removing barriers to private sector engagement.

In their discussions, Qalibaf underscored the strategic importance of establishing an Ethiopian embassy in Tehran, highlighting it as a crucial step toward deepening economic and political ties. He noted the recent release of four Ethiopian sailors from Iranian prisons, emphasizing that a diplomatic presence in Tehran could expedite such matters.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qalibaf praised Ethiopia's influential role in East Africa, particularly in ensuring regional security and stability.

Since the 1970s, Iran and Ethiopia have enjoyed a cooperative relationship, with both nations keen on enhancing their economic, political, and cultural ties.

Ethiopia, often dubbed the "Gateway to Africa," holds vital importance due to its geopolitical position in the Horn of Africa and its role as a fast-growing economy and regional stabilizer.

Moreover, in a meeting with the Head of the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, Sheikh Ibrahim Tufa, Qalibaf underscored Iran's diverse religious representation in its parliament, which includes Shia, Sunni, Christian, Jewish, and Zoroastrian members.

Sheikh Tufa, for his part, commended Iran's support for oppressed Muslims worldwide, adding that he views Iran as a beacon for Muslims.