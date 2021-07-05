New Judiciary chief says justice must expand in all aspects

TEHRAN — Speaking at his inauguration ceremony on Monday, Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei said that the Judiciary must do its best to broaden justice in all fields.

He began his remarks by thanking the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for his trust in the judicial body.

“Now, by the grace of God, I will pursue this serious responsibility with strength and power, and help from other branches, along with my colleagues in the Judiciary, and I thank all those who encouraged me in the last few days by sending their kind messages,” Ejei said.

In a decree on Thursday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Ejei as the new Judiciary chief, replacing Ebrahim Raisi who won presidency in the June 18 elections.

He asked God to give him a correct understanding of the situation, the perception in action and the ability to bear this heavy responsibility, and God willing, the cooperation of his colleagues and the support of other forces.

By stating that the core of the Judiciary’s work is the Development Document, Ejei said this period will be the period of transformation and excellence.

“We must be able to take great steps with unity and full integration with the parliament, government, military and law enforcement forces,” he said

while referring to his plans that justice must be expanded to all sectors.

“A more serious, decisive and non-discriminatory fight against corruption in all areas, the development of technology for better and cheaper service, the maximum use of popular capacity for the actions ahead must be considered, and a mechanism for the expansion of legitimate freedoms must be established,” he said.

He said that it is up to the people to know the big family of the Judiciary as it is.

“The Judiciary must be fully protected, because if there is the slightest stain in this body, it will be seen immediately. The oppressed and those who deal with the Judiciary should be respected. Infrastructure must be provided so that these people can be properly served and the Judiciary can be a refuge for any oppressed and all the people. I emphasize all the people.”

He added that the Judiciary must pay special attention to those who have neither the language nor the ability to speak.

“Now there are people who cannot get a lawyer and on the other hand are not familiar with the law, these people cannot afford to pay a lawyer and an expert, so we must have a special look at this group and at this stage the government and parliament must help,” he underlined.

Ejei noted that he welcomes help by all media and appreciates fair and constructive criticism by experts.

