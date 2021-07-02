Who Iran’s new Judiciary chief is

TEHRAN — On Thursday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei as the new Judiciary chief. Ezhe’i has been working in the Judiciary for 37 years. He has held numerous key positions in the Judiciary.

The Tehran Times decided to introduce the new Judiciary chief to its readers.

Ejei, born in 1956 in a village near Isfahan, began serving in the Judiciary in 1985 as the representative of the Judiciary in the Ministry of Intelligence.

Mohseni Ejei was the Special Prosecutor of the Clergy of Tehran from 1995 to 1997 and the Special Prosecutor General of the Clergy since 1998.

He also served, from 1998 to 2002, as the head of the Special Judicial Complex for Investigating the Crimes of Government Employees.

Mostly known for his time as the minister of intelligence in Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s first administration, he quit the administration following a spat between him and the former president in 2009.

Mohseni Ejei, who studied theology at Haqqani School and Qom Seminary, was elected as the attorney general in September 2009 and on August 20, 2014, Ayatollah Amoli Larijani, then head of the Judiciary, appointed him as the first deputy Judiciary chief. In June 2016, he also took over the chairmanship of the Broadcasting Supervisory Council.

With the election of Ebrahim Raisi as the head of the Judiciary in December 20018, he became the first deputy head of the Judiciary.

On Thursday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution appointed Mohsen Ejei as the new head of the Judiciary. In his decree, the Leader thanked Raisi for all his efforts in the past two years, asking Ejei to continue the Development Document of the Judiciary, expanding new technologies and guaranteeing free and accessible judicial service to all, appointing hard-working and motivated youth to work in the Judiciary and tutoring gifted managers for high and middle-ranking positions, confronting few judges violating law as well as appreciating judges who do a good job, and finally, being in touch with the people at the heart of the society.

Raisi was voted president-elect on June 18. He wrote a letter on Wednesday night asking the Leader for permission to quit the Judiciary to focus on forming his new government.

Outgoing President Hassan Rouhani, Armed Forces Commander Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s al-Hikma (Wisdom) National Movement leader Sayyid Ammar Al-Hakim, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf were among the officials who congratulated Mohseni Ejei in his new post, cherishing the opportunity given his close friendship with President-elect Raisi to counter corruption.



