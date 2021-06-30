President-elect writes to Leader, asking permission to quit Judiciary

TEHRAN — In a letter addressed to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei released on Wednesday, President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi sought permission to quit as the head of the Judiciary and concentrate on forming his government.

Raisi is set to be sworn in as president on August 5.

The president-elect also thanked the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for his kind words over the past two years.

SA/PA