President-elect Raisi will be sworn in on August 5

TEHRAN – Ebrahim Raisi will be sworn in as president in parliament on August 5, Majlis presiding board spokesman Seyyed Nezamodin Mousavi told IRNA on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place after a confirmation of the president-elect by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

According to IRNA, like the previous times the confirmation is expected to take place two days before the swearing-in ceremony. In the previous times confirmations took place at the presence of political and military officials. However, this time due to the Coronavirus pandemic it will naturally be different.

The swearing-in of president is based on Article 121 of the constitution.

According to the constitution, in the swearing-in ceremony the Judiciary chief and members of the Expediency Council should be present in the parliament.

Currently, President-elect Raisi is the Judiciary chief. Naturally, weeks or days before the ceremony the Leader will appoint the new top judge.

Mousavi also said certain foreign and national figures have been invited to attend the ceremony.

The spokesman also said the Majlis coronavirus headquarters have devised protocols for observing health issues during the swearing-in ceremony.