Raisi launches website for people to suggest capable managers

TEHRAN — In an unprecedented move, President-elect Ebrahim Raisi’s office launched a website called “Companions of Raisi,” asking people to submit names and numbers of people whom they assume have the caliber to be future managers and ministers of his future administration.

“All elites, intellectuals, groups, parties, organizations and individuals are invited to nominate a person they know at the level of ‘the government of people’,” according to the statement released by the Raisi office.

Raisi has called his new administration “the government of people”.

"Competence", "anti-corruption", "revolutionary spirit" and "popularity" are among the characteristics that the president-elect has emphasized.

“Because I deeply believe that wherever there is room for public participation in decision-making, the success rate goes up, and as I promised, a system for public participation in introducing members of the government is in place,” Raisi said, explaining about the website.

