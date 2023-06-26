Raisi underlines convergence among branches of government

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday underlined the need for convergence among the branches of the government to achieve justice, improve security and increase public trust in the system.

President Raisi made the remarks at a conference commemorating the Judiciary Week, according to the official website of the presidency.

Raisi referred to the report of the Head of the Judiciary on the performance of this body and said, "There were good points in this report, which shows that the various departments of the Judiciary are doing their best to achieve justice and implement justice."

He stated that Judiciary Week is a good place to celebrate the hard work and efforts of all involved in this branch. "This week is an opportunity to honor the anniversary of the martyrdom of 72 companions of the Imam and the Revolution, and at the head of them is the honorable Martyr Beheshti."

Raisi described Mohammad Hossein Beheshti as the architect of the judicial system of the Islamic Republic and stated, "Martyr Beheshti was responsible for a short period of time in the judicial system, but due to his sincere, faithful, scholarly, disciplined, state-oriented personality and the view of the organization that he had previously had made, in this short period of time, he became the source of great actions."

He continued, "Although Martyr Beheshti had an effective position in an important political organization, no one can claim that he deviated from the path of fairness and justice in his work. He was in no way influenced by false atmospheres. This characteristic of his was derived from the practical life of the prophets and imams, who were not affected by anything other than God's fear and pleasure".

Raisi clarified, "The difficulty of the work of judges and judgment is also the same movement on the path of justice; we believe that there is only one ruling, and that ruling is God's ruling, and the judge only discovers this ruling."

He stated that some people did not know the truth, some people knew the truth but did not follow it, some people followed the truth, but did not stand on this path, but some people recognized the truth and stood on the path. "Knowledge, tendency and standing on the path of the right are very important in various judicial, social and political fields."

Noting that in the past years a lot of work has been done in the judiciary in the direction of standing up for the right, the president said the Leader of the Revolution called “transformation” the most important need of the future “and in explaining the transformation, he also said that it is” necessary to be aware of “the current situation and the desired situation and trying to reduce the distance between these two situations".

He added, "The second condition of transformation is the transformation of the process, in order to achieve it, we need to review our performance in order to eliminate its weaknesses and strengthen its strengths."



